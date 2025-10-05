Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC) Short Interest Update

Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 98,700 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the August 31st total of 169,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Primech in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Primech alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Primech

Primech Stock Up 1.7%

Institutional Trading of Primech

NASDAQ:PMEC opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. Primech has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Primech stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC – Free Report) by 123.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.10% of Primech worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primech Holdings Ltd. provides facilities and stewarding services in the public and private sectors in Singapore. Its facilities services include educational institutions cleaning, airport cleaning, and conservancy areas cleaning services, as well as offers cleaning of hotels, public spaces, roads, condominium, office, industrial, and retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.