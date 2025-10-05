Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 100 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 85.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 587.5% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $272.35 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.43 and a 1 year high of $352.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.66.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.33. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 16.48%.The firm had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

WST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.89.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

