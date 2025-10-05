Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Unilever PLC $UL

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,468 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in Unilever by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $59.04 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $65.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $144.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.40.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5175 dividend. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 59.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Unilever

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.