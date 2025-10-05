Willner & Heller LLC Buys 30 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Willner & Heller LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,395 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7,975.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 783,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,225,000 after acquiring an additional 773,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,508,000 after buying an additional 765,010 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY opened at $840.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $734.60 and a 200 day moving average of $765.98. The company has a market capitalization of $795.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $937.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $938.94.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

