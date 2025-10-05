Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $504,475.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,713,434.68. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $429,225.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total value of $388,725.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.2%

EA opened at $200.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $203.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.67.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EA shares. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Arete Research set a $192.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Arete upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Baird R W cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

