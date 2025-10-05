Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Director Peter Akerley Sells 65,000 Shares

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) Director Peter Akerley sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total transaction of C$678,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 482,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,034,648.24. This trade represents a 11.88% decrease in their position.

Erdene Resource Development Trading Down 5.7%

ERD stock opened at C$10.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.03. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a 12-month low of C$3.00 and a 12-month high of C$10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$617.36 million, a PE ratio of -56.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Erdene Resource Development alerts:

Erdene Resource Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Erdene Resource Development Corp is a Canadian-based resource exploration company. It is primarily engaged in the exploration and development of precious metals and mineral deposits in Mongolia. The company’s project consists of Bayan Khundii, Altan Nar, Zuun Mod, and Khuvyn Khar. The Bayan Khundii and Altan Nar project is located within the Tian-Shan copper-gold belt in southwest Mongolia from the Chinese border city of Ceke.

Receive News & Ratings for Erdene Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erdene Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.