Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Director Peter Akerley Sells 65,000 Shares

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) Director Peter Akerley sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total transaction of C$678,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 482,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,034,648.24. This trade represents a 11.88% decrease in their position.
Erdene Resource Development Trading Down 5.7%
ERD stock opened at C$10.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.03. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a 12-month low of C$3.00 and a 12-month high of C$10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$617.36 million, a PE ratio of -56.17 and a beta of 0.98.
Erdene Resource Development Company Profile
