Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,150 Vistra Corp. $VST

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its position in shares of Vistra by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $202.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $219.82.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.226 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on VST shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vistra

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 19,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $3,818,661.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 253,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,438,085.70. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,274 shares of company stock valued at $73,886,457. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.