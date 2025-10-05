Todd Watanabe Sells 24,261 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) insider Todd Watanabe sold 24,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $468,965.13. Following the sale, the insider owned 867,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,762,570.07. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Todd Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 2nd, Todd Watanabe sold 20,739 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $415,609.56.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Todd Watanabe sold 504 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $8,830.08.

On Monday, September 8th, Todd Watanabe sold 9,625 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $168,822.50.

On Monday, August 4th, Todd Watanabe sold 11,547 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $165,468.51.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $19.92 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.40% and a negative return on equity of 62.62%. Equities analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARQT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 23,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

