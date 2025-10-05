Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) CEO Sells $429,538.55 in Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) CEO Joshua Cohen sold 29,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $429,538.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,325,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,718,729.45. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMLX opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of -0.33. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,902,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,654,000 after purchasing an additional 28,017 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 433.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,408,000 after buying an additional 3,102,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 643.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 82,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.