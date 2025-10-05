Insider Selling: ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Director Sells $624,000.00 in Stock

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) Director Michael Gorley sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 81,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,260. This represents a 44.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
ASP Isotopes Price Performance
Shares of ASPI stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 14.56 and a current ratio of 14.72. The stock has a market cap of $858.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 3.29. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $11.86.
ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.92). ASP Isotopes had a negative return on equity of 239.22% and a negative net margin of 2,181.62%.The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on ASP Isotopes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in ASP Isotopes by 41.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 84.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.
ASP Isotopes Company Profile
ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ASP Isotopes
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Industrial Stocks Ready to Benefit From Fed Cuts and Spending
Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.