Insider Selling: ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Director Sells $624,000.00 in Stock

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) Director Michael Gorley sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 81,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,260. This represents a 44.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ASP Isotopes Price Performance

Shares of ASPI stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 14.56 and a current ratio of 14.72. The stock has a market cap of $858.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 3.29. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $11.86.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.92). ASP Isotopes had a negative return on equity of 239.22% and a negative net margin of 2,181.62%.The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASPI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ASP Isotopes in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in ASP Isotopes by 41.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 84.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

