Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Sells 20,739 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) insider Todd Watanabe sold 20,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $415,609.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 846,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,962,657.60. The trade was a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Todd Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Todd Watanabe sold 24,261 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $468,965.13.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Todd Watanabe sold 504 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $8,830.08.

On Monday, September 8th, Todd Watanabe sold 9,625 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $168,822.50.

On Monday, August 4th, Todd Watanabe sold 11,547 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $165,468.51.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $19.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $21.30.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.40% and a negative return on equity of 62.62%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 23,503 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $345,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

