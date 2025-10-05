Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Sells 20,739 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) insider Todd Watanabe sold 20,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $415,609.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 846,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,962,657.60. The trade was a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Todd Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 1st, Todd Watanabe sold 24,261 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $468,965.13.
  • On Tuesday, September 9th, Todd Watanabe sold 504 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $8,830.08.
  • On Monday, September 8th, Todd Watanabe sold 9,625 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $168,822.50.
  • On Monday, August 4th, Todd Watanabe sold 11,547 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $165,468.51.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $19.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $21.30.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.40% and a negative return on equity of 62.62%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 23,503 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $345,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

