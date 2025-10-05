Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF $VRP

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,579 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 171,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

VRP stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

