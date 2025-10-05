Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF $BBLU

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,288 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.51% of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBLU. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 20,286 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 439,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 192,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF alerts:

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBLU opened at $15.04 on Friday. EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $15.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. The company has a market cap of $321.25 million, a PE ratio of -45.58 and a beta of -0.94.

About EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF

The Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide total return through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks selected through a model-driven statistical approach with narrow ESG overlay. BBLU was launched on Jul 31, 1997 and is managed by Bridgeway.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.