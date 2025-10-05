Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 10,369 Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF $EDOW

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,369 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDOW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 678,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 464,266 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 50,403 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 24,603 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EDOW opened at $40.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.51. The company has a market cap of $225.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.91. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

