Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,092,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,612 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,645,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,992,000 after purchasing an additional 341,298 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,972,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,450,000 after buying an additional 241,266 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,660,000 after buying an additional 5,191,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,058,000 after buying an additional 819,212 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.04 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $78.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.77.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

