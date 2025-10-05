Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJS

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 55,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 299,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 27,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of BSJS opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $22.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

