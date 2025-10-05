Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Stake Lessened by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Elios Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. UBS Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $188.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $189.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.83. The company has a market capitalization of $453.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

