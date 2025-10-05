Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJT

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJT opened at $21.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

