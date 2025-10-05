Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 2,311 Shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 67,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 62.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.89.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In other news, EVP Brian Poff sold 7,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $904,069.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,656,403.60. The trade was a 11.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Veronica Hill-Milbourne sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $180,555.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $582,350.31. The trade was a 23.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,310 shares of company stock worth $3,958,375 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $114.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.29. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a twelve month low of $88.96 and a twelve month high of $136.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $349.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.