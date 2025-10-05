Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2,466.7% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $72.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.63 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 80.31%.

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank set a $92.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

