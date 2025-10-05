Piper Sandler Companies $PIPR Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 28.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PIPR. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $339.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.50.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $341.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.52. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $202.91 and a 52 week high of $374.77.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.96. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 13.18%.The business had revenue of $405.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.84, for a total transaction of $1,120,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $42,111,204.40. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total transaction of $645,380.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 12,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,415.05. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,136 shares of company stock worth $8,380,342. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

