iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,691 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $240,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.01 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $58.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.77.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

