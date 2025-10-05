Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 1,990 Shares of REV Group, Inc. $REVG

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.05% of REV Group worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REVG. DA Davidson lifted their target price on REV Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of REV Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on REV Group in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on REV Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REV Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

REV Group stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.45. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $64.47.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $644.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.24 million. REV Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.32%.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

