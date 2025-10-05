Ferguson plc $FERG Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ferguson by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Ferguson by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ferguson by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $231.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.90. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $243.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ferguson from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.71.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

