CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.9545.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

In related news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 12,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $153,755.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,198.20. This represents a 45.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 29.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 450.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 49,256 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $1,233,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth $1,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:CNH opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 12.33 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.51. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.27.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

