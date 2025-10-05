ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.2857.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANIP. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $39,368.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 76,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,203.08. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Antonio R. Pera sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $692,302.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,340.40. This trade represents a 24.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,495,294. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 862,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,251,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 419,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,059,000 after purchasing an additional 181,134 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 354.7% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 257,669 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,813,000 after purchasing an additional 200,998 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 217,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $89.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $99.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -116.41 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average is $73.16.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.03% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.The company had revenue of $211.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

