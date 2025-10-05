Analysts Set Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target at $140.25

Shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.5714.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Integer from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Integer from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Integer from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $105.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.05. Integer has a 52 week low of $99.73 and a 52 week high of $146.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Integer had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.510 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integer will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,889,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 8,697.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,190,000 after acquiring an additional 77,235 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

