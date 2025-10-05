Critical Review: Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE) vs. CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE – Get Free Report) and CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Niagen Bioscience and CureVac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niagen Bioscience 15.24% 23.12% 15.53% CureVac 38.21% 29.57% 25.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Niagen Bioscience and CureVac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Niagen Bioscience 0 1 5 0 2.83 CureVac 0 5 1 0 2.17

Volatility and Risk

Niagen Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $13.42, suggesting a potential upside of 93.65%. CureVac has a consensus price target of $6.83, suggesting a potential upside of 25.38%. Given Niagen Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Niagen Bioscience is more favorable than CureVac.

Niagen Bioscience has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CureVac has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Niagen Bioscience and CureVac”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Niagen Bioscience $99.60 million 5.55 $8.55 million $0.21 33.00 CureVac $579.18 million 2.11 $175.50 million $0.96 5.68

CureVac has higher revenue and earnings than Niagen Bioscience. CureVac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Niagen Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.4% of Niagen Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of CureVac shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Niagen Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of CureVac shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CureVac beats Niagen Bioscience on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Niagen Bioscience

Niagen Bioscience, Inc. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Ingredients, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. The Consumer Products segment provides finished dietary supplement products that contain the firm’s proprietary ingredients directly to consumers as well as to distributors. The Ingredients segment supplies ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products. The Analytical Reference Standards and Services segment includes supply of phytochemical reference standards and other research and development services. The company was founded by Mark S. Germain and Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza. The company develops CV8102, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating melanoma and adenoidcystic carcinoma, as well as squamous cell cancer of skin, head, and neck; and CVGBM for treating cancer. CureVac N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany.

