George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) & Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE) Financial Survey

Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE – Get Free Report) and George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.8% of Above Food Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of George Weston shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.5% of Above Food Ingredients shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.6% of George Weston shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Above Food Ingredients and George Weston, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Above Food Ingredients 0 0 0 0 0.00 George Weston 0 2 1 1 2.75

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Above Food Ingredients $294.84 million 0.28 -$39.49 million N/A N/A George Weston $44.97 billion 0.52 $991.80 million $1.84 33.25

This table compares Above Food Ingredients and George Weston”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

George Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Above Food Ingredients.

Profitability

This table compares Above Food Ingredients and George Weston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Above Food Ingredients N/A N/A N/A George Weston 1.67% 12.84% 3.29%

Volatility and Risk

Above Food Ingredients has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, George Weston has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

George Weston beats Above Food Ingredients on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Above Food Ingredients

Above Food Ingredients Inc., a regenerative ingredient company, produces vertically integrated supply chain products in Canada, the United States, Mexico, China, France, Turkey, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Disruptive Agriculture and Rudimentary Ingredients, and Consumer Packaged Goods. The Disruptive Agriculture and Rudimentary Ingredients segment engages in the provisioning of discrete genetics, origination, purchasing, grading, processing, and sale of regeneratively grown grain; and origination, purchase, and sale of bespoke ingredients products. The Consumer Packaged Goods segment formulates, manufactures, sells, distributes, and markets proprietary consumer product formulations in owned brands; and focuses on manufacturing and distribution for private-labeled retail owned brands. Above Food Ingredients Inc. is based in Regina, Canada.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. This segment also offers credit card and other banking services, insurance brokerage services, guaranteed investment certificates, and wireless mobile products and services. The Choice Properties segment owns, operates, manages, and develops retail commercial and residential properties, leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, and mixed-use and residential assets. It markets its products under the Shoppers Drug Mart, Joe Fresh, President’s Choice Bank, no name, Farmer’s Market, T&T, Life Brand, and PC Optimum brands. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in Toronto, Canada. George Weston Limited operates as a subsidiary of Wittington Investments, Limited.

