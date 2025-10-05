ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ODDITY Tech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ODDITY Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ODDITY Tech in a report on Saturday, September 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $4,926,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $662,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODDITY Tech stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average of $61.54. ODDITY Tech has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 3.21.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $241.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. ODDITY Tech has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.990-2.040 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ODDITY Tech will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

