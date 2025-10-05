Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.8125.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $6,258,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 133,933.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WH opened at $81.39 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $113.07. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.10.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.780 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

