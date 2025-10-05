Tronox (NYSE:TROX) versus Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Head to Head Contrast

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) and Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Tronox has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi Chemical has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tronox and Mitsubishi Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tronox -8.48% -4.83% -1.40% Mitsubishi Chemical 0.62% 0.98% 0.38%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tronox $3.07 billion 0.21 -$48.00 million ($1.58) -2.58 Mitsubishi Chemical $28.94 billion 0.30 $297.13 million $0.61 49.23

This table compares Tronox and Mitsubishi Chemical”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mitsubishi Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Tronox. Tronox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsubishi Chemical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Tronox pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Mitsubishi Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Tronox pays out -12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mitsubishi Chemical pays out 123.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tronox is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tronox and Mitsubishi Chemical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tronox 3 3 4 0 2.10 Mitsubishi Chemical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Tronox currently has a consensus target price of $5.07, indicating a potential upside of 24.34%. Given Tronox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tronox is more favorable than Mitsubishi Chemical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.4% of Tronox shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Tronox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products. The company’s products are used for the manufacture of paints, coatings, plastics, and paper, as well as various other applications. Tronox Holdings plc is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Specialty Materials, Industrial Gases, Health Care, MMA, and Basic Materials. The Specialty Materials segment offers performance polymers, soarnol, gohsenol, sustainable polymers, and engineering plastics; coating materials, additives, and fines; packaging, industrial and medical, acetyl, and polyester films; engineering shapes and solutions, carbon fiber and composite materials, and fibers; aqua, life, and infrastructure solutions; and semiconductor, electronics, and battery materials. The Industrial Gases segment provides industrial gases. The Health Care segment offers ethical pharmaceuticals. The MMA segment provides methyl methacrylate (MMA) and polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA). The Basic Materials segment offers basic petrochemicals, polyolefins, and basic chemical derivatives, as well as carbon products. The company provides engineering, transportation, and warehousing services. Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

