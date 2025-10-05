111 Capital Increases Position in MetLife, Inc. $MET

111 Capital increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the period. 111 Capital’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in MetLife by 14.6% in the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in MetLife by 9.9% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 33,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 7.5% during the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 88,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 3.4% during the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

MetLife Trading Up 1.3%

MET opened at $82.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $89.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

