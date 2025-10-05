111 Capital Purchases 5,462 Shares of Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

111 Capital grew its position in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. 111 Capital’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encompass Health news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $126,061.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,177.14. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $123.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. Encompass Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.85 and a 12 month high of $127.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.66.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Encompass Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.340 EPS. Analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 14.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Encompass Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Encompass Health

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.