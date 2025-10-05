111 Capital Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Entergy Corporation $ETR

111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 0.8% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Scotiabank set a $105.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $97.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Entergy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,279. This represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $95.41 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $64.38 and a one year high of $96.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.28.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%.The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.85%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

