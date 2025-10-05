111 Capital Takes Position in Fox Corporation $FOX

111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 66.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FOX by 457.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of FOX by 183.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of FOX by 37.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

FOX Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of FOX stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.88%. Research analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

