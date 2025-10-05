Hennessy Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Halliburton Company $HAL

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,180 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 87.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 109.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 756.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $24.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton Company has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $32.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

