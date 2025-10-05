Hancock Whitney Corporation $HWC Holdings Lifted by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $763,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,132.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 115.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average of $57.02. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $64.66.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 23.28%.The business had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

