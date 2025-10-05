111 Capital Increases Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

111 Capital increased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the quarter. 111 Capital’s holdings in American International Group were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 5,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 17,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.31.

American International Group Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $81.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.69. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

