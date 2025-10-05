Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Invests $133,000 in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. $FSCO

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSCO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.0678 dividend. This represents a yield of 1,131.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

