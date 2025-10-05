2,326 Shares in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT Acquired by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $256.31 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a one year low of $196.88 and a one year high of $313.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.24 and its 200 day moving average is $266.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.26 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.87. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.96%.The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $245.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on FLUT shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $357.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.32.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Daniel Mark Taylor sold 15,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.80, for a total transaction of $4,352,598.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,724,547.20. This trade represents a 47.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Philip Bishop sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total value of $536,242.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,087.68. This represents a 28.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $6,759,745 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

