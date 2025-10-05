Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 723,173.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 193,822,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 193,795,994 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,584,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,846,000 after purchasing an additional 597,838 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,592,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 476,779 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 256.4% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 579,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,305,000 after purchasing an additional 416,914 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $17,624,000.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average is $72.75. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $75.43.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

