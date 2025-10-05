Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 15,287 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPA stock opened at $156.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.96. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $157.36.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

