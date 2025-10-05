Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI Shares Acquired by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $85.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $86.08.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.7001 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.