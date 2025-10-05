Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF $PEMX

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:PEMX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period.

Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of PEMX stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.92. Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $64.26.

Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (PEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that pursues alpha over a full market cycle through fundamental research in emerging markets, excluding China. The fund targets a portfolio comprised of value and/or growth stocks.

