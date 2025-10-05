Abbott Laboratories $ABT Stock Holdings Lowered by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ABT stock opened at $134.49 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $110.86 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.36. The company has a market cap of $234.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.