JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Sold by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 387,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 401,875,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,736,908,000 after purchasing an additional 401,771,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,435,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,730,000 after purchasing an additional 833,285 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,903,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,174,000 after purchasing an additional 778,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,911,000 after purchasing an additional 774,664 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

