Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Sells 588 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,229,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,523,000 after acquiring an additional 535,597 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,601,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,711,000 after purchasing an additional 226,649 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,821,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,019,000 after purchasing an additional 209,782 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,485,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,811 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,048,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,181,000 after purchasing an additional 260,772 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $57.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average is $54.91. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.