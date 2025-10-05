Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Siyata Mobile Price Performance

SYTAW opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Siyata Mobile has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.18.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

