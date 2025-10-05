Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2025

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Siyata Mobile Price Performance

SYTAW opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Siyata Mobile has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.18.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.