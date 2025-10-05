Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 320,100 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the August 31st total of 716,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sharps Technology Price Performance

Shares of STSS stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65. Sharps Technology has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $1,248.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Sharps Technology alerts:

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $4.52. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 55.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Brenda Baird Simpson acquired 20,000 shares of Sharps Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $128,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Soren Bo Christiansen acquired 80,000 shares of Sharps Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $512,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $512,800. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 720,005 shares of company stock worth $4,615,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharps Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sharps Technology stock. Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Free Report) by 4,763.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,762,987 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned 3,333.33% of Sharps Technology worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sharps Technology in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STSS

About Sharps Technology

(Get Free Report)

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.